UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Committed To Extending Relief To Masses: CM Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

KP govt committed to extending relief to masses: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, Shafiullah Khan said on Monday that the provincial government was committed to extending relief to the masses by providing them edible items at affordable prices.

He expressed these views while visiting Sasta Bazaar in Wari area and Dir Town in Upper Dir district where he inspected prices and quality of various food items.

He also met with people who appreciated the government's initiative, saying Sasta bazaar was a great step which provided relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the establishment of Sasta Bazaar during Ramazan was a people friendly step of the provincial government that would continue introducing such measures in future.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Wari Gulfam Abbas and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the Special Assistant inspected various stalls in Sasta Bazaar and checked the quality of vegetables and meat and flour besides other items.

Shafiullah Khan directed the district administration to take tangible measures for implementing measures made by the provincial government for extending relief to the masses.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell food items at prescribed rates. He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and violators would be dealt sternly.

He said the present government has taken special care of the remote and backward areas and ensured provision of essential items to the people here at reasonable prices.

He also reviewed the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures and clarified that the third wave of coronavirus was spreading at a fast pace and urged people to strictly follow precautionary measures against corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Visit Price Dir Wari National University Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways announce partnership with Esports T ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates, DHA begin implementing digital verificat ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 reco ..

17 minutes ago

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

32 minutes ago

Tourism Dept approaches KP Govt for waiving of reg ..

8 seconds ago

Another 138 corona cases reported in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.