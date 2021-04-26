KP govt committed to extending relief to masses: CM aide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, Shafiullah Khan said on Monday that the provincial government was committed to extending relief to the masses by providing them edible items at affordable prices.

He expressed these views while visiting Sasta Bazaar in Wari area and Dir Town in Upper Dir district where he inspected prices and quality of various food items.

He also met with people who appreciated the government's initiative, saying Sasta bazaar was a great step which provided relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the establishment of Sasta Bazaar during Ramazan was a people friendly step of the provincial government that would continue introducing such measures in future.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Wari Gulfam Abbas and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the Special Assistant inspected various stalls in Sasta Bazaar and checked the quality of vegetables and meat and flour besides other items.

Shafiullah Khan directed the district administration to take tangible measures for implementing measures made by the provincial government for extending relief to the masses.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell food items at prescribed rates. He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and violators would be dealt sternly.

He said the present government has taken special care of the remote and backward areas and ensured provision of essential items to the people here at reasonable prices.

He also reviewed the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures and clarified that the third wave of coronavirus was spreading at a fast pace and urged people to strictly follow precautionary measures against corona pandemic.