KP govt committed to maintain peace in Swat: Azizullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Minerals Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azizullah Khan on Wednesday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to maintain peace in district Swat.

Talking to media here, he said that the Chief Minister was very sincere to establish peaceful atmosphere in the entire province especially in district Swat, adding that those who were carrying out rallies were not sincere to the masses.

He criticized ANP for holding party flags and wearing party caps during protest for peace in Swat and said that they came for political scourge rather sympathizing with the people.

Azizullah said the local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) also participated in the protests while holding white flags instead of the Party flags, adding that PTI's assembly members and ministers were present in their Constituencies and were working sincerely to resolve the issues of masses.

The people and the elected representatives are united under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and they have full confidence in him, he remarked.

He said Swat is our home and we know how to protect our home and when a rally was announced for peace in Swat at Nishat Chowk Mingora, we as Swati and as elected public representatives arrived to participate in the rally with white flags.

He said the provincial government and the provincial police are determined to establish peace and keeping in view the sacrifices made by the security forces and the people for the establishment of peace, the provincial government stands united with Pak Armed Forces.