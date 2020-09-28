KP govt committed to masses' welfare: Akbar Ayub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said the provincial government was committed to providing all basic necessities of life to masses.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Haripur Tehsil Municipal Administration Staff who called on him. The provincial minister said that concrete measures were being taken for welfare of masses in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The visiting delegation discussed with the KP minister ongoing water supply, drain sewerage schemes and issue of cleanliness.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed for completing ongoing development schemes within stipulated time frame, saying development work should be done without affecting smooth flow of traffic.

He directed the TMA officials to take review of all the ongoing schemes and submit a report within 10 days, adding no advance payment should be made to any contractor. He said those contractors who were found responsible for substandard would work, should be removed.