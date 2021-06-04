UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Committed To Overcome Environmental Challenges: CM

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:55 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that his government's top priority was to successfully overcome fast-growing environmental challenges in order to give a healthy environment and ecosystem to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that his government's top priority was to successfully overcome fast-growing environmental challenges in order to give a healthy environment and ecosystem to people.

In a statement on the eve of the World Environment Day, the chief minister said that both Federal and provincial governments have been taking serious steps to mitigate environmental challenges and providing clean and healthy ecosystem to people, including internationally acclaimed Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project.

He said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa government was committed to eradicate environmental hazards pollution and give a clean ecosystem to future generations, adding this milestone will be achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister said that provincial government has been working from day first to eradicate environmental and pollution issue permanently to ensure healthy environment.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has successfully achieved plantation target of one billion trees which was not only appreciated inside the country but at the international level as well.

He said that provincial government was also pursuing a target of additional one billion tree plantation under the federal government 10 billion Tsunami Tree plantation which has significantly increase forest areas.

The chief minister said that various national parks were being setup to provide healthy environment and recreational facilities to people.

He said that provincial governments allocate substantial amount to tree plantation every year despite limited resources and the scope of development requirements was huge.

He urged the people and all public and private organizations to fully participation in plantation drive to increase forestation on fast track to tackle environmental issue more effectively.

