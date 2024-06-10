KP govt committed to peoples’ welfare: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtun Yar Khan has said the provincial government was committed to the welfare of people and every effort would be made to ensure development and peace in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a peace jirga called by the Bannu community.

The minister said the government believed in betterment, development and prosperity of people and it would be ensured that people were benefiting from measures taken in this regard.

As part of efforts, he underlined the need for making collective efforts to ensure lasting peace through maintaining an atmosphere of unity and solidarity.

He added that the discussions on such matters would also be held with relevant higher authorities at the provincial level in order to resolve issues in a more effective manner.

The participants of the jirga appreciated the minister's speech and assured their cooperation with the government in resolving issues relating to peace and development.

