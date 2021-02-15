KP Govt committed to promote interfaith harmony

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs, Wazirzada on Monday said that the government was taking steps for protection of minority community rights and allocated substantial funds for their welfare

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs, Wazirzada on Monday said that the government was taking steps for protection of minority community rights and allocated substantial funds for their welfare.

He was speaking as a chief guest in the Christmas celebration function held at local auditorium under the auspices of the provincial government. A large number of Christians , Church leaders, women and children participated in the ceremony. Minority MPA Ravi Kumar and delegates of Hindu community also graced the ceremony.

On the this occasion, stage drama, tablos, songs and other recreational activities were presented to amuse the audience.

Special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of the country and Christmas cake cutting ceremony was also be held.

He said that provincial government had allocated funds for widows and needy people of minorities and specified scholarships for students belonging to minority community, besides allocating job quota for them.

Special Assistant Wazirzada said that provincial government had launched various project for reconstruction of religious places of all minorities and committed to promote interfaith harmony in the province.