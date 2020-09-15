KP govt committed to provide affordable residential facilities to citizens: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government was committed to provide affordable residential facilities to citizens and a number of housing schemes in the various areas of province was being established for this purpose

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government was committed to provide affordable residential facilities to citizens and a number of housing schemes in the various areas of province was being established for this purpose.

Launching of housing schemes was not only imperative to cater the increasing demand of residential accommodation but also instrumental to create employment opportunities, he added.

He was presiding over a meeting of housing department here at Chief Minister House Peshawar which was attended by Provincial Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, former secretary housing Daud Khan, Secretary Finance Atif Khan and other official concerned.

The meeting was briefed about the progress made so far on different housing societies and overall progress of the department. The meeting was informed that under the Naya Pakistan Housing project, 8000 grey structures has been allotted through balloting in the Surizai Housing Scheme whereas civil work on this scheme would be commenced by October this year and completed within the next three years after commencement.

Briefing about the recently initiated Hangu Township scheme, the meeting was told that about 7500 applications have been received for this scheme and consultant has also been hired. Civil work on the scheme will be started by January next year and will be completed within three year time period.

It was also revealed in the meeting that under the Jalozai Housing Scheme, 8631 plots have been developed over 8905 Kanal of land.

About 75 percent work on this project has been completed whereas possession will be handed over to allotees of Phase-I by December 2020.

Under the Khpal-Kor low cost affordable housing schemes, 714 plots have been allotted from April 2018 to August 2020. Briefing about the progress made so far on the construction of high rise flats for government servants at Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar, it was informed that 85 percent of work on 144 high rise flats of different categories has been completed whereas Rs 80 million has been allocated for the scheme in the ADP 2020-21.

Similarly, Phase-III of Jalozai housing scheme will also be started within next three months that would have 1100 plots of various categories. Multipurpose residential and commercial high rise building Nishterabad, Warsak-I and II will also be launched by November this year.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the quarters concerned to accelerate the work on housing schemes and stated that the development of housing sector was one of the priority areas of the government, adding that housing schemes would not only provide affordable accommodation facilities would also helpful to curtail the increasing burden of population on the major cities.