Kp Govt Committed To Revitalize Higher Education Sector: Secretary HED
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fully committed to address the challenges faced by the higher education sector, particularly within the province's universities.
This was said by Capt (R) Kamran Afridi, Secretary of the Higher Education Department,Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a special meeting held here at Khyber Medical University (KMU).
Secretary HED, Kamran Afridi highlighted that the government is actively working on short, mid and long-term strategies to uplift the sector.
He praised the efforts of the Higher Education Task Force, led by Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq vice chancellor KMU, which is operating on an emergency basis to address these challenges.
"The progress made by the Task Force so far is commendable," said Secretary HED Kamran Afridi.
"It is expected that the Task Force will finalize its recommendations by the end of this month, which will be presented to the Chief Minister KP in the first week of September."
The special meeting was attended by several distinguished members of the Task Force, including its convener, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq. In his address, Secretary HED, Kamran Afridi emphasized the crucial role universities play in societal prosperity, particularly through research that guides the assessment and resolution of various challenges.
However, he acknowledged that due to a lack of resources and prioritization, the higher education sector has not yet achieved the level of research excellence required in today's world.
He reiterated the government's awareness of these issues and affirmed that necessary practical steps are being taken to address them.
He further stressed the importance of universities focusing on modern sources of knowledge and research, rather than relying on traditional methods. "Our universities must prioritize the needs of society and the market," he said, adding that universities should explore public-private partnership models, research, innovation, and commercialization approaches to address their financial challenges.
As part of his visit, Secretary HED Kamran Afridi launched the Monsoon Plantation Campaign by planting saplings in the university's lawn. He also visited the university's modern state-of-the-art E-Examination Center, commending the advancements made in the institution.
