KP govt committed to socio-economic development of southern district: Dr Hisham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has said the provincial government is committed to investing more resources for the socio-economic development of southern districts of the province.

The MPA said the provincial government has granted approval to a double Tajaz-Dara Tang road project which includes 16 kilometres for Lakki city and Tajazai bypass.

The MPA believes that such infrastructure development-oriented initiatives would accelerate business activities, ushering in socio-economic development of the area besides providing people with a comfortable travelling facility.

He said that a hefty amount to the tune of Rs 19 billion had been estimated for the construction of those roads which would link Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Punjab and help enhance business activities between the two provinces.

He thanked the provincial government especially Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other high officials who materialised the long-standing demand of the people of the district Lakki Marwat.

He also highlighted the role of Saifullah Brothers in getting approval for these road projects. He praised them for always raising voice for the people of the southern district and hoped that they would continue their efforts for socio-economic uplift of the area.