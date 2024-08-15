KP govt committed to solving masses’ problems: Law Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Aftab Alam Afridi and former Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi MNA have said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur is committed to solving the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

In this regard, they said the chief minister has strictly directed the deputy commissioners to hold Khuli Katcheries (open courts) in the remote and far-flung areas of the province.

They expressed these views while addressing an Open Katchery held in Dara Adam Khel, Kohat on Thursday.

They said that these courts will not be just sitting and dismissing, but will be purposeful and effective.

On this occasion, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, officers of the district administration and line departments, elders and youth of the area were present.

The participants openly presented their problems on this occasion, prominent among it were the exemption of the vehicles of Dara Adam Khel from tunnel tax, lack of staff in the hospitals and educational institutions, gas, electricity, drinking water and irrigation sectors issues.

They maintained that there will be significant reduction due to these Katcheries in public grievances and most of the common problems of the people will be solved at local level.

They assured that the important problems of the area will be taken up with the higher authorities at the relevant forum which will yield positive results. They added that the collective problems of the area will be solved on priority basis.

They clarified that the decisions made in the Open Katchery will be implemented in letter and spirit and action will be taken against those who do not implement within the deadline.

The elders of the area while declaring the event a welcome step, stressed for its continuation in future also.

Meanwhile, the Law Minister Aftab Alam, Shehryar Afridi, MNA, Commissioner Kohat and Deputy Commissioner Kohat also planted saplings under the Monsoon plantation campaign and they also appealed to the people to actively participate in this campaign.

