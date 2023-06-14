KP govt committed to solving problems of journalists' community: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information Feroze Jamal Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial caretaker government was committed to solving the problems being faced by journalists in the province.

Addressing the media here, he said that the government was taking pragmatic measures to improve the welfare of journalists and trying to provide best services to them within available resources.

He said that the goal of the government was to conduct transparent elections in the country but some elements were not serious about the elections process.

The minister deplored that during the last nine years, youth was misled by a political party that also deprived them of their cultural values including paying respect to elders and treating younger with love.

He pointed out that during the past government, Rs 130 million funds in the provincial Information Department were misappropriated and official cheques were illegally transferred to private accounts which were being probed.

The Minister urged the media to provide facts to the people and highlight good initiatives of the government besides the criticism.

Feroze Jamal said that the problems of journalists' community would be solved through a committee comprising senior journalists adding that the government was also regularly reviewing and auditing the policy regarding advertisements. We will not let dummy newspapers and dummy channels exploit the rights of professional journalists, he added.