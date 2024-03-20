KP Gov't Committed To Underprivileged Children's Uplift: CM
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the government is committed to uplifting the lives of underprivileged children.
He expressed these views during his visit to the state children institution- ZamungKor campus here.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure the well-being and development of children, particularly those from marginalized backgrounds.
As part of efforts, he said that the government would fulfill its responsibilities by providing the children of ZamungKor with the best education, food and other necessary facilities.
An Iftar Dinner was also arranged for children and staff of the campus where the chief minister interacted and distributed cash prizes among the children.
He also visited various sections of the ZamungKor and lauded staff's services and their profound commitment to ensuring a brighter future for the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He also assured his all out support of his government for fulfilling requirements and needs of the children.
Assistant Director of the campus, Rafiullah Khan expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister's visit and pledged to continue working closely with the government to meet the essential needs of the children.
APP/slm
