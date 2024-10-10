KP govt committed to upholding constitution: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment to upholding the constitution and ensuring peace in the province.

In a statement, he said that high-level Jirga held at the Chief Minister's House, emphasizing the need for peaceful dialogue in light of the recent unrest in Khyber district.

He said that protection of the state and the constitution are our top priorities.

Barrister Saif said that the main objectives of the Jirga is finding a resolution to the conflict through mutual understanding.

"The purpose of the Jirga is to find a peaceful solution to the issue through dialogue, setting an example for future conflicts," he stated.

Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, along with representatives from various political parties, were also present. The Jirga granted Chief Minister Gandapur full authority to mediate the situation and resolve the matter through consensus.

He said that the government is fully committed for providing a peaceful and secure environment across the province.