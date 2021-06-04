KP Govt completed arrangements under BTAP to showcase achievements, GED moot: PD

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has completed all arrangements to showcase its various achievements and initiatives completed under the landmark billion trees afforstration project (BTAP) having a record plantation of 1.708 billion saplings through forest enclosures, man-made and farms forestry during last seven and half years, in the historic international environment moot scheduled in Islamabad on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has completed all arrangements to showcase its various achievements and initiatives completed under the landmark billion trees afforstration project (BTAP) having a record plantation of 1.708 billion saplings through forest enclosures, man-made and farms forestry during last seven and half years, in the historic international environment moot scheduled in Islamabad on Saturday.

Besides BTAP, the KP's first ever policy to fight climate change & desertification, ensuring ecosystem and depleted forest restoration, conservation of wildlife and biodiversity initiatives would be highlighted.

Junaid Diyar, Project Director, 10 billion trees afforestration project (10BTAP) KP told APP on Friday that a high-level delegation of officials of the KP Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department under leadership of Provincial Minister Syed Ishtiaq Urmar and Secretary Lt (r) islam Zab would actively participate in the international summit being organized for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

Chief Conservarors, Conservators, Divisional Forest Officers, officials from 10 Billion Trees Afforstration Project and Pakistan Forest Institute, Peshawar would inform national and foreign delegates, forests and environment exports about various success stories and initiatives achieved under BTAP, KP first policy to combat climate change and desertification besides wildlife, biodiversity conservation and ecosystem programs.

He said "ecosystem restoration" with special focus on resetting our relationship with nature was the theme of World Environment Day this year that also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021�2030.

Project Director, 10BTAP said Pakistan had been approached by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for hosting of the UN Environment Day 2021 summit in recognition of the Prime Minister Imran Khan historic Speech during the high ambitious coalition of Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said it also consider Pakistan's global recognition as international leader in Nature Based Solution and Eco-System Restoration initiatives like 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation and Protected Area programs.

He said Pakistan has been emerged as a global leader by providing nature based solutions to all key emerging environmental issues including restoration of ecosystem and mitigation of climate change and environmental challenges.

The official said hosting of the international moot in Islamabad was a great honour for Pakistan and an international recognition of the Government's untiring efforts in the global fight against climate change, desertification, green house gas emissions and ensuring restoration of ecosystem.

The PD 10BTAP said a record 1.708 billion saplings have been raised during the last seven and half years including 1.208 billion in first phase (2014-2017) of the project and about 500 million in last two and half years under 10 BTAP in KP.

Reluctantly, about 10 new forests including Ghari Chandan and Azakhel near Peshawar bigger than Changa Manga, have been raised, which become a key source to promote ecotourism and control air pollution especially in Peshawar.

Forest Department has expedited efforts to enhance KP's forest covered areas to 30pc by 2023 from existing 26.6pc that was durable after completion of ongoing whopping plantation in 50 percent areas in seven merged tribal districts with the help of 4, 250 forest enclosures.

Pakistan had surpassed the BONN Challenge's commitment of restoring and rehabilitation of degraded forests and raising new plantations over 3,48,00 hectares, he added.

Likewise, additional 252,000 hectares forest restoration pledge of KP Government has been officially accepted by BONN Challenge during its meeting held in Brazil in March 2018.

He said Asian Protected Area Partnership, World Economic Forum, Conference of Parties (COP-21), WWF and IUCN, has recognized billion trees project that was a great honour for Pakistan.