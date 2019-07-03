KP govt completed record 270 mini hydropower projects

The PTI led KP Government has completed record 270 mini macro hydropower projects out of 332 in northern districts of the province during last four years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The PTI led KP Government has completed record 270 mini macro hydropower projects out of 332 in northern districts of the province during last four years.

"We have completed these projects in 11 districts of KP as construction work on 62 ongoing similar projects have been expedited," a senior official in KP Energy Department told APP on Wednesday.

Upon completion of all these projects, around 35megawhatt electricity would be generated.

On April 21, 2014, the PTI Chairman had announced construction of 356 MMHPPs on various rivers and streams across the province in the first PTI Govt tenure 2013-18.

The PTI Government in KP led Pervez Khattak Chief Minister had identified 332 sites for construction of MMHPPs and their feasibility studies were conducted. 67 MMHPPs have been already inaugurated, producing around 17MW electricity during first tenure of PTI Govt.

The transmission of electricity from completed projects has been started to people of the area who took great sigh of relief from oppressive weather. As many as 101 has been almost ready for inauguration.

These projects are being constructed on rivers in Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Batagram, Abbottabad, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Manshera and Torghar district.

Out of total 55 approved sites in Chitral, as many as 50 were completed, nine were inaugurated, five under construction and seven ready for inauguration.

In Swat, a total of 45 sites were identified of which 40 were completed, five under construction, seven inaugurated and 12 ready for inauguration.

In Shangla, 25 sites were identified of which 21 completed, four under construction, three already inaugurated and 16 ready for inauguration.

In Kohistan, PTI Govt identified 35 sites out which 30 were completed, six under construction, four inaugurated and 16 ready for inauguration.

In Buner, out of 18 sites, 13 were completed, five under construction, eight inaugurated and three ready for inauguration.

Out of 58 sites in Batagram, a total of 55 were completed, three under construction, 21 already inaugurated, inauguration of nine possible.

In Abbottabad, as many as 15 were identified, 15 completed, three inaugurated and nine ready for inauguration.

In Upper Dir, 49 sites were identified of which 36 were completed, 12 under construction, 11 inaugurated and 13 ready for inauguration.

All four projects were completed in Lower Dir. In Manshera, a total of 19 sites were identified of which one was completed, 18 under construction, one inaugurated and one ready under inauguration.

In Torghar, a total of nine sites were identified of which five were completed, four under construction and 67 inaugurated and 101 inauguration was possible.

The elders and people living in the remote localities in Chitral, Dir, Battagram and others districts thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP for completion of these projects besides expediting work on these stations by providing maximum relief to people living in remote areas.

They said Northern KP has vast hydro power potential to get electricity on low cost to increase their income besides promoting industrialization, tourism, commerce and industries.

The generation of electricity would help reduce people's dependence on fuel (kerosene), protect the forests resources and encouraged investment in tourism sectors.