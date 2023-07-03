KP Govt completes 10 news degree colleges in merged areas

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has completed 10 new degree colleges in merged districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has completed 10 new degree colleges in merged districts of the province.

Shahab Khan, senior research officer of KP education Department told APP on Monday that these colleges were constructed in different colleges on tribesmen's demands.

The number of degree colleges had raised to 55 in merged areas, he said adding 300 new lecturers and subject specialists recruited for 45 colleges.

Cadet College at Wana South Waziristan and Mohmand Cadet College in Mohmand district were completed.

One library each was also established at Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

He said work on solarization of colleges costing around Rs1.6 billion was launched.

The official said Rs1.399 billion earmarked to provide 5,500 internships to tribal students.

He said buses were also provided to universities and colleges to facilitate girls' students and faculty members.