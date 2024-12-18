KP Govt completes 90pc work on STEM project for educational institutions: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that the provincial government has completed 90 percent work on implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education Project in the province’s premier public sector institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that the provincial government has completed 90 percent work on implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education Project in the province’s premier public sector institutions.

The initiative aimed to integrate theoretical knowledge with practical application, he said adding that in the first phase, professors would be trained and transformed into master trainers, who would then provide further training to other educators across the province.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Science and IT Exhibition held at Government College here, Afridi emphasized the importance of focusing on market-oriented subjects to better prepare students for future challenges.

The exhibition saw significant participation from principals, professors, lecturers, and students of various boys’ and girls’ colleges.

Students showcased diverse models and projects, reflecting their innovative approach to science and IT.

Afridi also highlighted the launch of the Insaf Taleem Card, which he said aimed to encourage female students to continue their education.

He said the card would provide free education to orphaned students in first and second year of college.

"Our priority is to invest in education and offer maximum opportunities for students to pursue their academic goals," the minister remarked.

During the event, the minister distributed prizes among students securing the top three positions in various categories of the exhibition.

The principal of Government College presented Afridi with a special shield in recognition of his participation and support.