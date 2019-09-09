KP Govt completes all arrangements for peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed all arrangements for peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashur with great religious reverence and solemnity across the province on Tuesday.

The azadars (mourners) will pay glowing tributes to the matchless sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for supremacy of Islam.

In KP, small and large mourning processions would be taken out in almost all districts including merged tribal districts where speakers would highlight matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for supremacy of islam in the sizzling heat of Karbala.

Four districts including Peshawar, DI Khan, Hangu and Kohat districts have been declared highly sensitive where all central mourning processions would likely to be monitored through helicopters.

Big congregations and processions would also be brought out at sensitive Nowshera, Haripur, Manshera, Parachinar, Kuram, Orakzai, Tank and others districts of the province. The azadars would pass through their prescribed routes and processions will culminate their prescribed places.

In Peshawar, small and big processions would appear from Imambargahs Akhunabad, Agha Syed Mir Haider Shah, Alamdar-e-Karbala, Syed Mustafa Shah Rizvi, Syed Ali Qami, Qadeemi Patharwala, Bahar Ali Kayani, Puran Wali and Mai Malangri and others.

Around 118 small and big Alm and Zuljinah processions would be brought out from 71 imambargahs during Ashura Muharram in Peshawar.

These processions would later join the central procession of Imambargah Agha Syed Alam Shah. The azadars would pass through different routes amid flagellations and chests beating and would finally culminate at their prescribed places.

Processions of Imambargahs Hussainia Hall, Garhi Saidan, Hussainabad Tehkhaney Wala, Aal Saadat and Faiz Panjtan would also join the main procession. Later, Sham-e-Ghariban' would be held at Imambargahs after completion of the processions in the province.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Shahab Ali Shah visited police supreme command post here ahead of Ashura Moharram and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

The commissioner was accompanied by Chief of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Muhammad Karim Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, SSP Operation Zahoor Afridi and other senior officials of the administration.

The officers visited different routes of processions in interior city and met with elders of Shia school of thoughts, assuring them full support regarding security. The officers also visit police command post at Khan Razik shaheed police station and reviewed security arrangements for Asura Moharram.

Peshawar Police Chief, Karim Khan also visited Hussania Hall Imambargah in Peshawar cantonment and reviewed security arrangements.

The CCPO said processions would also be monitored through air surveillance in Peshawar on Ashura Moharam.

He said foolproof security arrangements have been also made in the interior city for security of Ashura Moharram processions.

He said all small and big Majalis have been provided full security in the provincial capital to avoid possibility of any mishaps.

Meanwhile, the Rescue 1122 has setup medical camp for the Azadars (mourners) and ambulances, medical teams have been deputed on the routes of processions to provide quick medical relief to the mourners.