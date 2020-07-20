KP Govt completes balloting for govt servants flats allotment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Housing department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday completed computerized balloting for allotment of highrise flats to government servants in Hayatabad area in provincial capital.

Talking to the media during the balloting ceremony held here, the Minister for Housing Amjad Ali congratulated the serving and retired government employees who secured flats in the balloting.

He said stretched over 28 kanal of land the Housing scheme would provide accomodation to 144 serving and retired government employees, adding that in the second phase of balloting 80 more flats would be allotted.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was working on residential schemes for low income groups in different areas of the province.

He said Jalozai Housing Scheme would be the second largest housing project of the government which is near to completion.

The Minister said that due to corona lockdown the allotment and possession of plots in Jalozai were delayed however the process would be completed in December this year, adding that under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme 15000 housing units would be constructed in Sorzai in Peshawar for which the registration process has be completed.

He said in other districts of the province the government is mulling over satellite towns for which the district governments were working on availability of lands.

The balloting ceremony was attended by secretary Housing Daud Khan, Director PHA Imran Wazir and applicants of the flats.