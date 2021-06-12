KP govt completes consultations for ADP of upcoming budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A series of consultative meetings of all provincial departments to finalize the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the upcoming financial year 2021-22 held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair concluded the other day, said an official handout issued on Saturday.

Besides provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants to chief minister, chief secretary, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries of all the departments and concerned senior officials of Finance, Planning and Development departments attended the meetings.

In three-day consultative meetings, the participants discussed and reviewed the proposed development portfolios of all the departments to be included in the provincial ADP as well as the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) for newly merged areas.

After threadbare discussion on the draft ADP and AIP 2021-22, inclusion of various new schemes for both the draft provincial ADP and AIP and allocation of funds for these developmental schemes as well for the ongoing developmental schemes were finalized in the meetings.

The chief minister while terming the completion of ongoing development projects especially the due for completion schemes as a top priority of his government, said that major chunk of the development budget should be allocated for the completion of high impact ongoing projects so that these projects could be completed in next two years and public could benefit from those projects without any delay.

He also said that new development projects, keeping in view public needs, would also be included in the next annual development program.

He further said that development projects having a direct and immediate positive impact on the lives of the people would be made part of the new developmental plan adding that special focus would be made on education, health and other sectors of social services.

The chief minister said that despite the difficult financial situation due to the Corona pandemic, no compromise would be made on development works and public welfare projects adding that the government would try its best to provide relief to public.

Mahmood Khan directed the concerned authorities that the next annual development program should be realistic and in line with the needs of the public.

Regarding the priority sectors of the provincial government, the forum was informed that health, education, tourism, energy, water resources, agriculture, housing, drinking, industry, urban development and communications sectors are the priority sectors of the provincial government and billions of rupees would be allocated to ensure improved services delivery in the above mentioned sectors.