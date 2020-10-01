KP govt completes four dams in two years, approves five others for merged areas: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Liaquat Khattak Thursday said four dams with water storage capacity of 8,500 acres feet were completed during last two years of PTI government whereas the work on five others small dams with approved allocation of Rs 5592.5 million would be started soon to irrigate 8,900 acres barren land besides storing 10,810 acres feet rain and flood waters.

Addressing a news conference to highlight two years performance of Irrigation Department, the minister said Jalozai, Gul Dheri and Shah Kaleem dams in Nowshera while Kandal dam in Swabi were completed during last two years. Whereas work on Makhbanda dam in Karak, Khattak Bandhan in Kohat, Peezo dam in Lakki Marwat, Chamak Mera dam in Abbottabad and Sanan dam in Dir Lower would be started soon for which Rs 5592.5 million funds had already been approved.

The minister was flanked by Special Assistant to the CM on Information and Higher Education Departments Kamran Bangash and the Irrigation Secretary besides other senior officials here at Information Media Cell.

The minister said development budget for 176 ongoing and new schemes had been increased from Rs 5.94 billion to Rs 8.422 billion during 2018-19 out of which 44 schemes completed in the same year.

Similarly, development budget of 133 schemes were enhanced from Rs9.5 billion to Rs10.614 billion during 2019-20 besides Rs4.128 billion allocated for merged areas under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

To bring vast areas of merged areas under agriculture cover and bring clean drinking water facilities to people, the Minister said Jabba dam in Khyber tribal district would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs9906 million that would provide clean drinking water facilities to over one million people of Jamrud tehsil of Khyber and Regi Peshawar.

Similarly, Rs30,000 million is an estimated cost for construction of Bara dam in Khyber that would irrigate 41,729 acres land besides electricity generation capacity of six megawatt. Remodeling and Extension of Bara Kanal system in Khyber with an estimated cost of Rs962,841 million, construction and repair of Warsak Lift Bank Canal with an estimated cost of Rs992 million and Kurram Tangi dam North Waziristan with potential to generate 83 MW electricity would bring green revolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Regarding institutional reforms, the Minister said Irrigation Department of erstwhile Fata has been merged in Department of Irrigation KP. He said a dashboard were established at offices of Executive Engineers in all district headquarters for speedy reply to Pakistan Citizens Portal besides the vacancy of Deputy Secretary Administration and Section Officer Litigation were created for quick service delivery.

Regarding mega canals, the Minister said work on mega Pehor high-level canal extension project has been started with assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB) with estimated cost of Rs10.159 billion that would irrigate 30,500 acres land.

He said Bagh Dheri Irrigation Scheme in Swat district have been completed with an estimated cost of Rs805.11 million irrigating around 7,000 acres land in tehsil Matta Swat.

Work on Baran dam project costing Rs five billion with capacity to irrigate 170,000 acres land in Bannu and DI Khan and enhancement of Tanda Dam capacity in Kohat costing Rs2.54 billion were started that upon completion would irrigate 32,372 acres land. Likewise, work on Siran Right Bank Canal in Mansehra costing Rs2.80 billion has been commenced that would irrigate 12,000 acres land upon completion.

To a question about construction of embankments on River Kabul, the Minister said a mega project costing about Rs19 billion has been started in previous Government of PTI out of which about Rs13 billion were spent so far that immensely helped protected Nowshera, Peshawar and Charsadda from floods.

The Secretary Irrigation said five dams were being opened including Tanda dam in Kohat for tourism purposes to increase KP's revenue besides provide recreational facilities to people.

He said data of irrigation system of the Gomal Zam dam South Wazirsitan and 'Abyana' (water dues) was being digitalized. The Secretary said Chesma Right Lift Bank was a mega project that after completion would irrigate 2,86,000 acres land in southern districts of KP.

He said Water Act has been passed and Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy was prepared to streamline and strengthened water resources in the province. He said zero tolerance has been adopted against encroachment in water channels and ways and strict action would be taken against violators under relevant laws.