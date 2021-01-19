KP Govt. completes Kundal Dam in Swabi

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed Kundal Dam in Swabi district that would help irrigate about 13,340 acres of land besides become a source of eco-tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed Kundal Dam in Swabi district that would help irrigate about 13,340 acres of land besides become a source of eco-tourism.

Officials in KP Irrigation Department told APP on Tuesday that work on Kundal Dam has been completed that would supply water for irrigation to fertile and barren lands besides help controlling of floods during monsoon season in future.

The project was completed under the small dams' construction initiative of the PTI government. It would help facilitate Gadoon and Ahmedzai areas' farmers besides become a source of recreational and tourism.

The area's has rich potential for ecotourism and the dam would help attract substantial number of tourists throughout the year due to beautiful landscapes, flora and cultural heritage.