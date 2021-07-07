KP Govt completes preparations for LB polls: Akbar Ayub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KP Minister for Local Government, Elections and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan Wednesday said that the provincial government has completed preparations for the local body elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce polls in the entire province including the merged districts by October 15 this year.

He expressed these views while addressing a tribal jirga during one-day official visit to Orakzai District after inaugurating a newly constructed causeway on the river and nullah in Kasha area of Central Orakzai.

Syed Ghazan Jamal, Member Provincial Assembly from the area, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Khalid, CEO SRSP Masoodul Mulk and tribal leaders Maulana Ashraf and Maulana Hifzur Rehman also addressed the jirga who appreciated the initiatives and policies of the provincial government for the development of the merged areas and highlighted some local issues.

The bridge has been completed by Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) on behest of provincial government at a cost of Rs. 44.3 million.

The causeway facilitated 11 villages of 900 families of Kasha area to have access to the district highway in all weathers.

Akbar Ayub assured solution of the problems highlighted in the welcome address.

He said that he was visiting Orakzai district on directive of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and would continue visiting merged districts.

He said merger of ex-FATA into KP province was the historical achievement and no one could reverse the process of speedy development in the region.

The minister acknowledged that merged districts were rich in precious natural resources of forests, tourism, agriculture and mineral wealth and said that a new era of prosperity has been ushered in the region.

He said that various schemes in communication, water supply, education and health sectors have been initiated in the region.

Akbar Ayub Khan said a number of welfare schemes worth billions of rupees have been implemented in the district. Beside, construction of Kasha Road, he also announced early establishment of Cadet College in Orakzai and provision of additional grant of Rs 50 million to MPA development fund and extension of Community Development Program (CDLD).