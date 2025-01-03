Open Menu

KP Govt Completes Raghagan Dam In Bajaur, Boosting Agriculture & Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 06:37 PM

KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy

Focal Person to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another remarkable success with the completion of the Raghagan Dam in Bajaur district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Focal Person to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another remarkable success with the completion of the Raghagan Dam in Bajaur district.

This project, in line with government's people-centric and non-discriminatory vision, is set to revolutionize agriculture and the local economy.

The dam, which features an 11-kilometer long canal system, will irrigate 4,616 acres of barren land, significantly boosting agricultural production.

In addition to enhancing agricultural output, the dam will also protect low-lying areas and populations from floods while improving groundwater reserves.

This initiative is not just a solution to agricultural and water issues but also a catalyst for the economic revitalization of Bajaur district.

Efforts to promote the dam's site as a tourist destination are expected to bring substantial economic growth to the region.

With the successful operation of the Raghagan dam, the project will play a crucial role in fostering overall development in Bajaur, contributing to both agricultural progress and local economic prosperity, progress is the right of every individual,he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Agriculture Dam Progress SITE From Government

Recent Stories

President's Trophy Grade-I to begin from 8 January

President's Trophy Grade-I to begin from 8 January

3 minutes ago
 Sukkur receives large share of development package ..

Sukkur receives large share of development packages: Kumail Hyder Shah

3 minutes ago
 KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting ..

KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissio ..

Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bu ..

Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bukhari

3 minutes ago
 PFA ensured healthy food from field to plate in 20 ..

PFA ensured healthy food from field to plate in 2024

3 minutes ago
Panel of experts to scrutinize quality of imported ..

Panel of experts to scrutinize quality of imported wheat

3 minutes ago
 Quetta Traffic Police launches crackdown against i ..

Quetta Traffic Police launches crackdown against illegal rickshaws, violators of ..

3 minutes ago
 IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displa ..

IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza

10 minutes ago
 Maryam condoles death of Nayyar Bokhari's wife

Maryam condoles death of Nayyar Bokhari's wife

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) ..

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU

15 minutes ago
 ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced ..

ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan