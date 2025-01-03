KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy

Focal Person to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another remarkable success with the completion of the Raghagan Dam in Bajaur district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Focal Person to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has achieved another remarkable success with the completion of the Raghagan Dam in Bajaur district.

This project, in line with government's people-centric and non-discriminatory vision, is set to revolutionize agriculture and the local economy.

The dam, which features an 11-kilometer long canal system, will irrigate 4,616 acres of barren land, significantly boosting agricultural production.

In addition to enhancing agricultural output, the dam will also protect low-lying areas and populations from floods while improving groundwater reserves.

This initiative is not just a solution to agricultural and water issues but also a catalyst for the economic revitalization of Bajaur district.

Efforts to promote the dam's site as a tourist destination are expected to bring substantial economic growth to the region.

With the successful operation of the Raghagan dam, the project will play a crucial role in fostering overall development in Bajaur, contributing to both agricultural progress and local economic prosperity, progress is the right of every individual,he added.