KP Govt Completes Record Development Projects In Short Time: CM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:51 PM

KP Govt completes record development projects in short time: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said the merger of erstwhile FATA into KP, Swat Motorway phase-I, Sehat Insaf Card for all and BRT among the milestone development projects successfully completed by provincial government during two and half years.

Addressing media here at CM Secretariat during an oath taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club, he said that initiation of Sehat Card Plus for the entire population of the province was a major achievement of the provincial government.

The CM said the provincial government has completed the extension of Sehat Card Plus scheme to the entire population of the province in the minimum possible time adding that this was a unique project of the government through which entire population of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can get free healthcare facilities upto Rs 1 million per annum.

The provincial government has also decided to include all types of transplants in the scheme, he added.

Referring to economic zones in the province, he said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone was ready for inauguration and hopefully Prime Minister Imran Khan would himself perform the ground breaking of this mega project very soon.

He further said that DI Khan, Jalozai and Nowshera Economic Zones extension project had already been inaugurated whereas progress on five other economic zones in different regions of the province was underway.

Mahmmod Khan said the merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was undoubtedly a big challenge for the provincial government which was not easy to do but the incumbent government, despite the difficult financial situation had completed the whole process of merger in an efficient manner.

Regarding completion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), he said it was another challenge which was completed by the present government and now it had become an iconic project of public welfare.

He said that Swat Motorway Phase-I was completed and opened for traffic whereas work on the Phase II of Swat Motorway would also be started shortly.

He stated that provincial government was also working on other mega developmental projects including DI Khan Motorway, Dir Expressway and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor adding that these mega projects on completion would help to promote mass scale trade and economic activities by integrating the different parts of the province.

