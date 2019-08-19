KP govt completes three more Shelter Homes: Mahmood Khan

In pursuance of the federal government's efforts to establish a welfare state on lines of Riasat e Madina, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed the establishment of three more Shelter Homes in District Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan and Swat whereas establishment of Shelter Homes in Bannu, Mardan, Kohat, Wanna South Waziristan and District Khyber is underway

While briefing the Chief Minister on the steps taken for welfare of citizens, Secretary Social Welfare clarified that 17914 shelter less people have been facilitated so far in the operational shelter homes.

The Chief Minister was informed that efforts are currently underway for registration of Senior Citizens throughout the province under which 0.785 million senior citizens have been registered out of the estimated 2.8 million senior citizens in the province.

These citizens will be provided with Senior Citizen Cards through which they will avail general financial assistance and assistance healthcare facilities. Currently, 6000 senior citizens have been facilitated through special counters established in major hospitals of the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed that Senior Citizens should also be provided with free transportation throughout the province especially in the Bus Rapid Transit project along with exempting them from long queues at public places.

Mahmood Khan further directed the concerned authorities to initiate crackdown against professional beggary in the province adding that out of province beggars have flooded the provincial capital which are a source of nuisance for citizens.

The Chief Minister was informed that summary for Vagrancy Bill has been sent to the Chief Minister's office which will prove to be helpful in curbing professional beggary along with identifying genuine people in destitute who will be supported by the provincial government.

As per the briefing, Rs 30 million were donated by Philanthropists during the month of Ramadan in lieu of Ehsaas Dastarkhwans through which more than 400,000 people were facilitated whereas lists of such philanthropists have been prepared who will be included in the Management board for Shelter Homes.

Mahmood Khan was also briefed regarding the initiatives taken by the social welfare department for rehabilitation of Drug Addicts in which efforts are currently underway to establish de-toxication centers in the 11 established rehabilitation centers of the province.

He was informed that due to free treatment, patients from Punjab and other provinces of the country are turning towards the rehabilitation center of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister stated that efforts of rehabilitation are futile unless the legal framework against drug suppliers is strengthened in order to exterminate them at source. He directed for prompt follow up for the bill against ice drug so that relevant laws may be enforced sooner than later.

As for economic empowerment of women folk, the Chief Minister was informed that Model Skills Development Centers in 5 districts are being established under which the center in Lakki Marwat has been made operational whereas PC1 for the remaining centers have been finalized.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction on the initiatives.