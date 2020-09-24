KP Govt concentrating on development of backward areas on priority: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife Ishtiaq Ormar Thursday said the provincial government was giving due attention to development of backward areas of the province on priority basis.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said that the government was working on comprehensive development plan and spending billions of rupees to address the sense of deprivation of backward and ignored districts.

He said it was joint responsibility of every individual to keep his/her surroundings clean and green for a pollution free environment.

He urged media to create awareness among masses about importance of greenery and cleanliness.