KP Govt concerned about rise in corona cases, deaths; urges masse to stay at home: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Sunday expressed concern over rise in new corona cases and deaths and urged masses to remain at home during the holy month of Ramazan to avert the outbreak.

KP Government spokesman Ajmal Wazir told a media briefing that after the martyrdom of a senior medical officer Professor Dr Javed in the line of duty against coronavirus, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and whole cabinet was grieved and concerned over the increasing cases.

He said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and other cabinet members highly acknowledged the services of martyr Professor Dr Javed and also paid salute to other doctors, paramedic staff and frontline officials.

He said after martyrdom of Prof Dr Javed the death toll reached at 93 in the province while with 85 new cases including 41 reported from Peshawar the tally of total affected persons reached at 1793.

He said so far 485 patients got recovered, adding that during the last 24 hours 4 patients died due to coronavirus.

Ajmal said the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has specially directed to further beef up precautionary measures against coronavirus and appealed masses to remain at home during this holy month of Ramazan and spend maximum time in prayers.

He said the CM also directed to ensure strict implementation ofStandard Operating Procedures SoPs in Bazaras and markets and close all shops before 4 pm and make wearing of mask mandatory in public.

Ajma Wazir said there all PPEs and other necessary equipments have been provided to all districts across the province and more assistance is being given by NDMA through relief department.

Giving details of overseas Pakistan came from abroad, he said that 426 Pakistanis came from Afghanistan till April 25, adding that earlier two batches of 715 and 520 Pakistanis also came and were quarantined at different centres.

He said that all the returnees have been kept at quarantine centres and after results of their tests the negative cases would be discharged while positive would be kept in isolation.

Similarly, he said 250 people reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Gulf States and kept at quarantine centers in different places. Regarding public complaints about treatment being meted out with overseas Pakistan he said the Chief Minister has taken notice of social media complaints and directed him and Relief department to visit the quarantine centres and provide all facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

He further said on the directives of CM, Chief Secretary KP and Auqaf department has convened a meeting of Ulema of KP on video link to convince people to stay at home during holy month of Ramazan and offer their prayers at home to avoid corona outbreak.