KP Govt conducting survey of child labour: PTI MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ayesha Bano on Tuesday said, Labour Department is conducting a survey of the child labor to collect data of children on streets for legislation.

Briefing media on Child Rights' legislation in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) along with Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif and Chairperson of National Commission on Child Rights, Afshan Tehseen.

She said that the KP Assembly has done the best legislation for the protection of child rights.