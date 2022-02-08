UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Conducting Survey Of Child Labour: PTI MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 09:18 PM

KP Govt conducting survey of child labour: PTI MPA

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ayesha Bano on Tuesday said, Labour Department is conducting a survey of the child labor to collect data of children on streets for legislation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ayesha Bano on Tuesday said, Labour Department is conducting a survey of the child labor to collect data of children on streets for legislation.

Briefing media on Child Rights' legislation in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) along with Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif and Chairperson of National Commission on Child Rights, Afshan Tehseen.

She said that the KP Assembly has done the best legislation for the protection of child rights.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Media Best Labour

Recent Stories

Nine gamblers arrested; Rs 49,810 stake money reco ..

Nine gamblers arrested; Rs 49,810 stake money recovered

58 seconds ago
 US Funding of Semiconductor Industry Good Start, N ..

US Funding of Semiconductor Industry Good Start, Needs Strategic Investment - Fi ..

1 minute ago
 France's Le Pen Criticizes Europe for Avoiding Rap ..

France's Le Pen Criticizes Europe for Avoiding Rapprochement With Russia

1 minute ago
 Saudi secures 2,450 wells after Moroccan boy's dea ..

Saudi secures 2,450 wells after Moroccan boy's death

1 minute ago
 Geisenberger wins sixth Olympic medal to tie luge ..

Geisenberger wins sixth Olympic medal to tie luge record

9 minutes ago
 Scholars defends MPhil thesis others to defend ini ..

Scholars defends MPhil thesis others to defend initial and final seminars

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>