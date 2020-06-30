KP Govt confers awards, certificates, cash prizes on scientists

Advisor to KP CM on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Khan Bangash presented awards, certificates and cash prizes of Rs 0.3 million to each of two renowned scientists of KP in recognition of their outstanding services in the field of Science and technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Science and Information Technology Zia Ullah Khan Bangash presented awards, certificates and cash prizes of Rs 0.3 million to each of two renowned scientists of KP in recognition of their outstanding services in the field of Science and technology.

In a ceremony held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar, Ziaullah Bangash presented Dr. Muhammad Raza Shah, Assistant Professor, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, Karachi with the Best Scientist Award of 2019 and Dr. Shah Fahad, Assistant Professor, Department of Agriculture, University of Swabi was awarded the Best Young Investigator.

Science and Technology Mukhtiar Ahmed and Director Science and Technology Khalid Khan were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Advisor to Chief Minister said that they are providing modern facilities and opportunities to scientists and researchers at the provincial level so that young scientists can use science and technology to create employment opportunities for the youth and the general public.

He added that with the help of digital policy, the work of all the offices is being digitalized and equipped with paper less technology which is providing facilities to the people.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash said that in order to encourage and appreciate the work of scientists, Science and Technology had solicited proposals through advertisements for which 29 scientists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had applied while the scrutiny of the proposal was done by Pakistan Scientific and Technological information center and according to their selection, awards were given to Dr. Muhammad Raza Shah and Dr. Shah Fahad.

He said that the process of awarding will continue and scientists working in various fields will be further encouraged and their research and work will be presented nationally and internationally.

The advisor said that the provincial government is paying special attention to science and technology. He said that the establishment of Peshawar and Haripur digital complexes would create employment opportunities and these districts would become technology hubs.

"There are also special programs for students, teachers and professors at school, college and university level, due to which further innovations are being made in their skills," he conducted.