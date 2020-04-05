KP govt constitute doctors team to work on plasma

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Sunday said that Health Department has constituted a five-member committee to prepare the plasma extract from blood of patients recovered from Coronavirus that will be used to treat coronavirus patients.

The committee comprising senior doctors Dr Shahjahan, Dr. Fazal Raziq, Dr. Khalid Khan, Dr. Hamida Qureshi and Dr. Usman Khattak, he said, adding, the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all our ministers and members of the National and Provincial Assemblies are in the field to deal with the Coronavirus and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa himself is monitoring the situation throughout the province.

He said the timely steps taken by the provincial government to protect public from Coronavirus that had began to emerge in the province, has paid off and 109 samples taken for the Coronavirus test from Mangah, a Mardan's village, proved to be negative which has been confirmed by NIH.

He said that Union Council Mangah situation is gradually improving and gradually Mangah will be opened. The government is working sincerely to protect the people from the Coronavirus. He was giving briefing the media on the latest updates regarding Corona virus here in Peshawar.

He said that on the one hand we are fighting against the Corona virus and on the other hand we are ensuring the presence of food commodities and products in the market and to take timely action against the hoarders we are monitoring the market regularly.

Talking about the relief package, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's relief package will be distributed according Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ihsas program which will benefit 21 lakh 50 thousand families. Under the Ihsas program, every family will get Rs 12,000 one-time of four months, while few weeks later, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will give Rs 6,000 one-time of 3 months under relief package.

He said that the package will be distributed amongst the needy and deserving families through information management system and 3600 distribution points will be established in the province for which the provincial government will develop a mechanism with Federal government.

Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also issued special instructions for the care of children suffering from thalassemia in the current emergency situation so that they do not face any obstruction in blood supply.