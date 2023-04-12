Close
KP Govt Constitutes 1,972 Teams For Swat's Polio Campaign: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has constituted 1,972 anti polio teams including mobile and transits for vaccination of children in Swat.

This was told during a high-level meeting regarding polio campaign with Deputy Commissioner Swat Irfanullah Mehsud in chair. The meeting finalized arrangements for the five days campaign that would continue till April 18 in the district.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by members of the district anti polio committee, assistant commissioners of all tehsils, district health officer Swat Dr Muhammad Salim, officials of health, education and others relevant departments.

The meeting was informed that 1,972 teams constituted under the supervision of medical officers of 99 union councils, who would administer anti polio drops to 460,800 kids under five years of age.

The deputy commissioner said polio was a crippling disease and its eradication was imperative for a prosperous and health society. He urged the parents and guardians to bring their children to the nearest hospitals and basic health units in case the vaccinators did not arrive at their homes.

He said polio eradication was a national cause and the cooperation of people was imperative to eradicate it completely.

