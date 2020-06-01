KP Govt constitutes body for revival of past glory of Peshawar city

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken yet another revolutionary step to revive the past boom of Peshawar city and constituted a 13-member committee in this regard, said a notification issued here Monday

It said that government body would be chaired by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash while other members would include Senior Journalist Ismail Khan, expert of Tourism, Culture and history Dr Ali Jan, Social Activist Irfan Salim, Architect Urban Development Tahir Khan, Youth Activist and Public Policy expert Mohammad Osman, former Nazim Peshawar M.

Asim, secretary local government and public representatives.

Kamran Bangash told about the committee that for the first time such a body was formed, adding that it would give suggestions regarding measures how to revive the past boom of Peshawar city.

He said the committee would give its suggestions in 90-day while consulting all stakeholders and general public. The members of the committee would work voluntarily.