KP Govt Constitutes Committee For Proof Reading Of Holy Quran

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

KP Govt constitutes committee for proof reading of Holy Quran

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a proof reading committee in pursuance of notification regarding KP Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of printing & Recording Errors) Rules 2013

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a proof reading committee in pursuance of notification regarding KP Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of printing & Recording Errors) Rules 2013.

Qari Roohullah Madani, Ex-Chief Khateeb would be chairman of the committee while other members are included Maulana Noor-ul-Haq, Khateeb Masjid Gulshan Rehman Colony, Kohat Road Peshawar, Mufti, Dr.

Habib-ur-Rehman, Satter Shah Colony, Peshawar, Maulana Bashir Khan, Auqaf Khateeb Adda Nazar Bagh, Peshawar, Maulana Muhammad Yasir Shafiq, Jamia Masjid Hazrat Syedna Zain-ul-Abideen, Peshawar Garden, G.T.Road, Peshawar, Mufti Ikramullah, Khateeb Jamia Masjid Zarghoni, Hayat Abad and Maulana Abdullah Salafi, Mudarris Abu Bakkar-al-Saddique Jabba Sohail Abad Ring Road Peshawar.

It was notified by KP Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department here on Thursday.

