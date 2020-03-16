UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Constitutes Panel Of Chitral's Economic Development

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:47 PM

KP Govt constitutes panel of Chitral's economic development

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhunkhwa has constituted a working group for the economic development of district Chitral, said a notification issued here by Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):The provincial government of Khyber Pakhunkhwa has constituted a working group for the economic development of district Chitral, said a notification issued here by Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department here Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC),Chitral Lower would be chairman of the working group while members would include District Police Officer (DPO), Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), District Youth Officer (DYO), District Sports Officer (DSO), District Forest Officer (DFO), Assistant Director (AD), Minerals, AD Industries, Manager National Bank of Pakistan, Chitral, president, Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and any co-opted member.

