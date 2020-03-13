UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Constitutes Task Force, Oversight Bodies Against Adulteration

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

KP Govt constitutes task force, oversight bodies against adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunhwa government has constituted provincial task force, divisional oversight committees and district task forces to curb the menace of adulteration in edible items.

An official communique issued here Friday said that Chief Secretary KP would be head of Provincial Task Force that would comprise of Inspector General of Police, officers of Agriculture and Livestock, Public Health Engineering, Local Government, Food, Health, Industries departments and Divisional Commissioners and Director General Hilal food Authority.

The provincial task force would review the provincial action plan after every three-month besides addressing issues related to administrative, financial, policy and legal matters at KP level.

It said that the force would submit its report to Chief Minister and Provincial Cabinet for future decisions.

The Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners and representatives of KP Hilal Food Authority being members of the force would review the performance of district task forces to be headed by deputy commissioners on monthly basis and would issue directives to these bodies from time to time.

The purpose of the task force and other committees is to curb the practice of adulteration in edible items in the province and strict legal action against the accused the official release said.

The district task force would formally take samples of edible items and send those for laboratories for adulteration tests.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Agriculture From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 13, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

11 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

11 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.