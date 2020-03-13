KP Govt constitutes task force, oversight bodies against adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunhwa government has constituted provincial task force, divisional oversight committees and district task forces to curb the menace of adulteration in edible items.

An official communique issued here Friday said that Chief Secretary KP would be head of Provincial Task Force that would comprise of Inspector General of Police, officers of Agriculture and Livestock, Public Health Engineering, Local Government, Food, Health, Industries departments and Divisional Commissioners and Director General Hilal food Authority.

The provincial task force would review the provincial action plan after every three-month besides addressing issues related to administrative, financial, policy and legal matters at KP level.

It said that the force would submit its report to Chief Minister and Provincial Cabinet for future decisions.

The Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners and representatives of KP Hilal Food Authority being members of the force would review the performance of district task forces to be headed by deputy commissioners on monthly basis and would issue directives to these bodies from time to time.

The purpose of the task force and other committees is to curb the practice of adulteration in edible items in the province and strict legal action against the accused the official release said.

The district task force would formally take samples of edible items and send those for laboratories for adulteration tests.