KP Govt Constitutes Task Force To Check Adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted task force to check adulteration in food items at district level immediately, said a notification issued here by Home and Tribal Affairs Department Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner will be chairman of the task force while district police officer, district head of special branch, district livestock officer, district food controller, district head of Industry department and Deputy Director (OPS & Inspection), KPFS and HFA in divisional headquarters/districts will be members of the task force.

TORs of the task force will be task force will initiate strict action against the adulteration in food items, targeted action in the district will be initiated as per adulteration sampling survey results.

The task force will provide fortnightly reports of action to KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, daily updates on the activities shall be submitted to PMRU KP on the basis of Task assigned and consolidated monthly report to be submitted on every 28th day of the month.

