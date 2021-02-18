UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Constitutes Water Resource Commission, Water Resource Regulatory Authority

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted KP Water Resource Commission and Water Resource Regulatory Authority, said a notification issued by Irrigation Department here Thursday.

Both bodies have been constituted under KP Water Act 2020 while utilizing power under Sections 3 and 7 of the law.

Chief Minister would be chairman of the KP Water Resource Commission and provincial ministers for environment, irrigation, agriculture, industries and local governments, Chief Secretary, secretaries irrigation, local governments, agriculture, health, environment, industries, finance and irrigation would also be members of the commission. Two experts on water resources, one each expert on environment and irrigation would also be nominated by the chief minister while president, KP Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Director General (DG) KP Water Resource Commission would also be members of the body.

Similarly, the newly established KP Water Resource Regulatory Authority would be headed by Chief Secretary as chairman of the body with Secretary Irrigation as Vice Chairman.

The members of the authority would be included Chief Engineer Irrigation Department, Secretary Local Council board, Director General (DG) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), DG Health, Director Industries and two each experts of public health and water to nominated by the chairperson.

Furthermore, DG KP Water Resource Regulatory Authority would be member/secretary of the authority.

