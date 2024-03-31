Open Menu

KP Govt Contacts FBR To Discuss Arrears

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Adviser Muzamil Aslam Sunday contacted Chairman Federal board of Revenue of Pakistan (FBR) on the telephone to discuss arrears of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority on Sunday.

Muzamil Aslam said that the telephonic conversation has been made for arrears of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority.

A delegation meeting with FBR on the understanding of cross input tax adjustment would be made soon, he added.

He said that 9.4 billion rupees pending agreement, of which 4.1 billion rupees have been received in February 2024 and Rs. 5.3 billion pending with FBR for reconciliation and settlement.

He said that the FBR officials are likely to meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) officials next week for reconciliation.

