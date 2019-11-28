KP Govt de-notifies appointment of AAG

The competent authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday de-notified the appointment of Rahim Shah, Assistant Advocate General, at Mingora Bench/Dar-ul-Qaza, Swat with immediate effect in the public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The competent authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday de-notified the appointment of Rahim Shah, Assistant Advocate General, at Mingora Bench/Dar-ul-Qaza, Swat with immediate effect in the public interest.

A notification of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department issued here said the decision was taken in pursuance of the provisions contained in Sub-Section (2) of Section-3 of KP Appointment of Law Officers Act, 2014.