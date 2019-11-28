KP Govt De-notifies Appointment Of AAG
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:01 PM
The competent authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday de-notified the appointment of Rahim Shah, Assistant Advocate General, at Mingora Bench/Dar-ul-Qaza, Swat with immediate effect in the public interest
A notification of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department issued here said the decision was taken in pursuance of the provisions contained in Sub-Section (2) of Section-3 of KP Appointment of Law Officers Act, 2014.