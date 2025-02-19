Open Menu

KP Govt Decide To Expand BRT Bus Service To Other Cities

Published February 19, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Wednesday decided to extend the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service to other cities and new areas in the provincial capital including Ring Road, Bara Road, and Khyber Road in the provincial capital.

To address the shortage of BRT buses and reduce passenger congestion, the government had approved the purchase of 72 additional diesel-hybrid buses, said an official release here.

The procurement of these buses and the completion of civil works for the new routes had been given a six-month deadline.

During the meeting, officials also reviewed the progress of BRT commercial plazas. The under-construction plazas at Mall of Hayatabad and Dabgari are expected to be completed by the end of April this year.

The provincial government has also taken key decisions to address Peshawar's traffic issues.

The top priority is the completion of the missing link of Ring Road, with full funding to ensure its early completion. Additionally, seven underpasses will be constructed at different points on Ring Road and University Road to improve traffic flow, with feasibility studies to be completed within two months.

Further, a plan has been approved to construct underpasses in densely populated inner-city areas. Authorities have been directed to remove all traffic bottlenecks on University Road within a month.

As part of the next Annual Development Program, a road will be built to directly link the Industrial Estate with the Northern Bypass, facilitating smoother industrial transportation.

Speaking at the meeting, CM Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that "Peshawar is the face of our province, and its development remains our top priority. We are committed to making Peshawar a modern and beautiful city, with financial constraints not being an obstacle in this mission."

He also highlighted the environmental benefits of BRT, noting that "BRT is not just a quality transport project but also plays a crucial role in reducing air pollution. We will continue to enhance this service for public convenience."

A significant decision was made to introduce BRT-style bus services in other divisional headquarters of the province.

Initially, feasibility studies will be conducted in four cities—Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan—within one month. Based on these studies, steps will be taken to launch eco-friendly buses in these cities.

CM Gandapur stressed that "With rising population, traffic congestion and air pollution are becoming major concerns. Expanding modern public transport systems is essential to tackle these issues effectively."

The meeting marks a significant step toward modernizing urban transport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring better mobility, reducing pollution, and improving overall quality of life for residents.

More Stories From Pakistan