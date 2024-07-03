Open Menu

KP Govt Decides Action Against Illegal Housing Societies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KP govt decides action against illegal housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Considering a threat to agriculture sector and environment, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday decided to take action against illegal housing societies in the province as a meeting in this regard was called in with Finance Advisor, Muzammil Aslam in the chair.

Muzammil Aslam told media persons that housing societies working without the No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be barred from development and high fines be imposed on them adding that these illegal housing societies were posing a great threat to the agriculture sector of the province.

Advisor Finance KP further said that such illegal housing societies were harming food security and creating environmental problems.

At the meeting, he said, a comprehensive strategy will be formulated against such housing societies. Solid steps will be taken to ensure all the legal requirements including obtaining of NOC for the housing societies.

In the past, the KP government had time and again planned actions against illegal housing societies that were creating problems for the agriculture sector and environment, however this time it decided an ultimate round of action saying that such practices were also causing a surge in temperature.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Noc Media All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

3 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

3 hours ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

4 hours ago
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

17 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

17 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan