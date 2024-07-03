KP Govt Decides Action Against Illegal Housing Societies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Considering a threat to agriculture sector and environment, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday decided to take action against illegal housing societies in the province as a meeting in this regard was called in with Finance Advisor, Muzammil Aslam in the chair.
Muzammil Aslam told media persons that housing societies working without the No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be barred from development and high fines be imposed on them adding that these illegal housing societies were posing a great threat to the agriculture sector of the province.
Advisor Finance KP further said that such illegal housing societies were harming food security and creating environmental problems.
At the meeting, he said, a comprehensive strategy will be formulated against such housing societies. Solid steps will be taken to ensure all the legal requirements including obtaining of NOC for the housing societies.
In the past, the KP government had time and again planned actions against illegal housing societies that were creating problems for the agriculture sector and environment, however this time it decided an ultimate round of action saying that such practices were also causing a surge in temperature.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilateral trade25 seconds ago
-
20 dead, 1450 injured in Punjab road accidents28 seconds ago
-
ICT admin gears up for monsoon with safety measures10 minutes ago
-
Livestock card survey being launched in Sargodha20 minutes ago
-
Eighth Space Summer School to be held at IST from Aug 05-0921 minutes ago
-
District administration to ensure success during anti-polio vaccination campaign21 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 15 suspects during snap-checking ahead of Muhraram50 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed uz Zaman pays tribute to Mirza Qaleech Baig50 minutes ago
-
Rs 396 funds allocated for upgradation of old stadium, shops: DC50 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Sargodha50 minutes ago
-
CM urges public support for plastic bag ban50 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in traffic accident51 minutes ago