UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Decides Crackdown Against Mafia Involved In Child Begging

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

KP govt decides crackdown against mafia involved in child begging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hashim Inamullah has said that provincial government is going to launch operation against mafia forcing children to begging.

In a statement , he said that police has rescued 10 children involved in begging and sleeping on footpaths in the provincial metropolitan and shifted them to Zamong kor where they will be provided free of cost lodging and education facilities to make them as a respectable citizen of the the society, adding said that certain groups are involved in forcing children to begging and drug addiction.

The minister said that he would soon hold meeting with Inspector General Police Kyhber Pakhtunkwa on children begging issue and launching crackdown against mafias involved in such crimes against minors.

"These groups don't deserve any concession as they are playing with children lives".

He said that all resources are being utilized on protection and welfare on street children, adding Child Protection Courts were setup with an aim to protect vulnerable children from becoming victim of injustice and provide them speedy justice.

Deputy Inspector General Police, Abbas Ahsan also said that 10 street children have been rescued after their video went viral in which they were sleeping on footpaths along roadside and shifted to social welfare hostel.

Related Topics

Police Education All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

4 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

4 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.