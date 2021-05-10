KP govt decides crackdown against mafia involved in child begging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hashim Inamullah has said that provincial government is going to launch operation against mafia forcing children to begging.

In a statement , he said that police has rescued 10 children involved in begging and sleeping on footpaths in the provincial metropolitan and shifted them to Zamong kor where they will be provided free of cost lodging and education facilities to make them as a respectable citizen of the the society, adding said that certain groups are involved in forcing children to begging and drug addiction.

The minister said that he would soon hold meeting with Inspector General Police Kyhber Pakhtunkwa on children begging issue and launching crackdown against mafias involved in such crimes against minors.

"These groups don't deserve any concession as they are playing with children lives".

He said that all resources are being utilized on protection and welfare on street children, adding Child Protection Courts were setup with an aim to protect vulnerable children from becoming victim of injustice and provide them speedy justice.

Deputy Inspector General Police, Abbas Ahsan also said that 10 street children have been rescued after their video went viral in which they were sleeping on footpaths along roadside and shifted to social welfare hostel.