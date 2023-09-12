Open Menu

KP Govt Decides Crackdown On Influential Power Theft Mafia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 10:01 PM

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power theft mafia

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided stern action against the influential mafia involved in the illegal use of electricity and Kunda culture on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided stern action against the influential mafia involved in the illegal use of electricity and Kunda culture on Tuesday.

In this connection, lists of various factories, hotels, commercial plazas, wedding halls, shopping malls, shops, and illegal housing societies allegedly involved in electricity theft have also been prepared and a large-scale crackdown against them will be launched soon.

A decision in this regard was taken in the maiden meeting of the Provincial Task Force constituted by the provincial government for the purpose. The Task Force headed by the Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs is carrying out a campaign against the illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues from consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the priority of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Besides, head of the task force, Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs Abid Majeed, Secretary Energy Zulfikar Ali Shah, Commissioner Peshawar Zubair Khan, Commissioner Malakand Shahid ullah Khan, Deputy Secretary Industry/Commerce Maqbool Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Fazal Rabi, Additional Secretary Power Division, Arshad Majeed Khan, Commissioners of various divisions, regional police officers and others attended the meeting.

The domestic consumers have also been warned to give up the Kunda culture with immediate effect, otherwise, stern action will be taken against them under the framework of the law. The defaulters of electricity bills should also cooperate and pay their arrears early so that the country can be brought out of the current crisis.

The participants of the meeting were told that since September 5, 2023, a total of 518 raids have been conducted across the province, and 925 direct connections using illegal electricity were removed.

684 cases of power theft have been registered with different police stations while 28 people were arrested and warnings were issued to 338 consumers.

An amount of Rs. 4 million has been recovered from defaulters during the last one week.

According to the CEO PESCO, there are Rs. 190 billion dues are outstanding against defaulters and teams have been constituted for their recovery.

Additional Secretary Power Division Arshad Majeed Khan expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of PESCO and said that most of the electricity theft is registered in Mardan, Charsadda, Bannu, and Peshawar while the recovery targets are also slow.

In the meeting, the Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers of Bannu, DI Khan, Kohat, Bannu, and Hazara informed about the measures taken for the recovery and prevention of electricity theft in their respective regions. In the meeting, emphasis was also made on using the campaign under the Whistle Blower Act to make it successful.

In the meeting, Secretary Interior Abid Majeed, the head of the provincial task force, expressed his annoyance at the lack of a public awareness campaign and weak communication by PESCO during the prevention and recovery campaign against the illegal use of electricity.

He directed the PESCO chief to display banners at visible spots in streets, Mohallas, and bazaars for the purpose and directed to start an awareness campaign on tv channels and newspapers. He emphasized on taking stern action against power theft in illegal housing societies including posh areas of the province.

He directed the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and police officials of the province who are included in the task force committees at district and tehsil levels to share data of the crackdown against power pilferers on a daily basis to PMRU (Performance Management and Reforms Unit), which is monitoring the operation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Electricity Company Marriage Kohat Mardan Charsadda Malakand September TV From Government Share Billion Million PESCO Housing

Recent Stories

Steps taken to provide free medicines for hospital ..

Steps taken to provide free medicines for hospitalized patients: Health minister ..

5 minutes ago
 President condoles over destruction by floods, dam ..

President condoles over destruction by floods, dam collapse in Libya

5 minutes ago
 FIA nab suspects involved in stocking foreign curr ..

FIA nab suspects involved in stocking foreign currencies

5 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM evinces keen interest in Pak Halal pr ..

Malaysian PM evinces keen interest in Pak Halal products

5 minutes ago
 HESCO gets registered 241 more FIRs against people ..

HESCO gets registered 241 more FIRs against people involved in electricity theft ..

10 minutes ago
 DC holds meeting for implantation of price control ..

DC holds meeting for implantation of price control list

10 minutes ago
Chinese economy remains strong, resilient: Mao Nin ..

Chinese economy remains strong, resilient: Mao Ning

10 minutes ago
 CM directs for resumption of suspended work on Gho ..

CM directs for resumption of suspended work on Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge

10 minutes ago
 SMIU's Academic Council approves Exams, Graduate, ..

SMIU's Academic Council approves Exams, Graduate, and Postgraduate policies

4 minutes ago
 Discharge of water from fully-packed Mangla dam in ..

Discharge of water from fully-packed Mangla dam increased

4 minutes ago
 LDA starts preparing lists of officers involved in ..

LDA starts preparing lists of officers involved in red tapism

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police launches 'Knock the Door' campaig ..

Islamabad police launches 'Knock the Door' campaign for house servants and tenan ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan