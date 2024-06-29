KP Govt Decides Establishment Of Separate Secretariat For Southern Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 09:21 PM
The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided establishment of separate Secretariat for southern districts of the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided establishment of separate Secretariat for southern districts of the province.
According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the competent authority Chief Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has authorized Muhammad Abid Majeed (PCS SG BS-21) Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Ttribal Affairs Department to act as Additional Chief Secretary (South) (designate), in addition to his existing responsibilities, with immediate effect, till further orders.
The Additional Chief Secretary (South) (designate) will prepare a concrete proposal for consideration of the Provincial Cabinet regarding establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts comprising of Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions alongwith their relevant merged districts, for all the Departments and their Directorates.
The ACS will also finalize proposal in consultation with all stakeholders for formulating legal framework, amendments in Rules of business, Financial and Administrative Powers independent of the existing structure for efficient and focused planning, execution, service delivery and other related matters.
He will be answerable to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Im ..
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers
Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany
Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC
Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix
Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers8 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers20 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram20 minutes ago
-
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City20 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters20 minutes ago
-
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC20 minutes ago
-
4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested17 minutes ago
-
CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weekends26 minutes ago
-
Tickets issued to 33 vehicles30 minutes ago
-
Rs 980m imposed on 9,631 electricity thieves30 minutes ago