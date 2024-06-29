KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided establishment of separate Secretariat for southern districts of the province

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the competent authority Chief Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has authorized Muhammad Abid Majeed (PCS SG BS-21) Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Ttribal Affairs Department to act as Additional Chief Secretary (South) (designate), in addition to his existing responsibilities, with immediate effect, till further orders.

The Additional Chief Secretary (South) (designate) will prepare a concrete proposal for consideration of the Provincial Cabinet regarding establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts comprising of Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions alongwith their relevant merged districts, for all the Departments and their Directorates.

The ACS will also finalize proposal in consultation with all stakeholders for formulating legal framework, amendments in Rules of business, Financial and Administrative Powers independent of the existing structure for efficient and focused planning, execution, service delivery and other related matters.

He will be answerable to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.