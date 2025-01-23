KP Govt decides extension in contract of School Leaders: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that the purpose of appointing school Leaders is ensure the quality education and their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

Replying the queries of the members of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education here on Thursday, the provincial minister told the panel that the provincial government has decided extension in the contract of the School Leaders and except monitoring the quality of education, they are not being given any other responsibility.

He said that the department has directed to present proposals for their better future.

The meeting of the standing committee was held with Chairman Taj Mohammad Tarand in the chair. Besides, the provincial minister, members including Abdul Salam Afridi, Mian Sharafat Ali, Arif Ahmadzai, Adnan Khan and Sobia Shahid, , the Special Secretary Qaiser Alam, Additional Secretary Maqbook Khan, Director E&SE Samina Altaf, Director DPD Mohammad Mazar and other higher authorities also attended the meeting.

Questions, problems raised in the previous meeting and steps taken by the department were highlighted and the officials of the education department gave sequential answers to the questions asked by the committee members.

The committee was told that the main objective of appointing regarding the transfer of ministerial staff, the committee was informed that a period of one and a half years has been fixed. Employees who have been at a station for one and a half years will be transferred immediately.

Initially, these transfers will take place in three districts and soon the ministerial staff of all districts will be transferred.

In response to a question, the Minister said that a scholarship programme has been started for the improvement of education in districts where the literacy rate is low, especially in the merged districts, so as to attract more students.

Regarding the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP), the provincial minister said that this initiative is being extended to other districts of the province and a strategy is also prepared to bring these students into the mainstream and conduct their exams.

Chairman Standing Committee Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand said that the ALP is the best programme and called for the removal of all shortcomings and problems in it before the extension.

Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand directed the education authorities to get approval of the posts from the finance department immediately for the schools which are nearing completion. So that the work is not delayed.

MPAs Arif Ahmedzai and Mian Sharaf Ali apprised the committee about the delay in construction of schools and other issues in Charsadda and Swat. For which Special Secretary Education Qaiser Alam was entrusted with the responsibility.

Faisal Khan Tarakai told the committee that beside other problems, the construction of schools takes a long time due to which the present provincial government has started the Rented Building School Programme.