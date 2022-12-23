UrduPoint.com

KP Govt. Decides Not To Dissolve Provincial Assembly Today: PTI Sources

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KP govt. decides not to dissolve provincial assembly today: PTI sources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided not to dissolve the provincial assembly on Friday.

Reliable sources in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf told APP that the KP government was analyzing political situation after the de-notification of Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, and had not yet prepared advice for dissolution of KP assembly by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

"The KP assembly was not being dissolved today," the sources reiterated. Earlier, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan told media persons that the advice of the KP Assembly's dissolution would be sent to the KP governor, after receiving orders from PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan had announced dissolution of KP and Punjab Assemblies on Friday (today) during his address to party workers last Saturday.

Ikhtair Wali, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP spokesman and member provincial assembly told APP that it would be yet another "u-turn on part of Imran Khan if the KP assembly is not dissolved today."

