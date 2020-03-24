KP govt decides to anti-corona spray at all masajid, public places: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Local government and Ruler Development and Municipal Affairs Kamran Khan Bangash Tuesday directed the officials of local government to start anti-corona spray in all masajid across and the public places across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan with officials of the all concerned departments attended. Kamran Khan Bangash while briefing the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan informed him that the officials of the local government have been directed to start anti-corona spray in all masajid through the secretaries of the village councils. The Secretaries of the Village Councils have also been directed to remove all the carpets from their respective masajid and start anti-corona spray besides washing all things with sanitizers.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that people have already been informed through loudspeakers for the spray and each of the masjid by taking all the secretaries of the village councils on board. Through the Secretaries of the Village Council, the spray would also be conducted in all public places so that to ensure free corona virus places.

He said the general public has also been confined to their houses and soon the set target of free conorna virus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be achieved.

He said circle of the spray would be widening up to every place across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and appealed to people to stay at home stays save "We want to break the chain of the outbreak of corona virus and without the support of the general public, specially the youth, the govt could not achieve the desire result," Kamran Khan Bangash added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also paid a surprise visit to various areas of the city and reviewed the arrangements made by local administration to ensure closure of markets, shopping plazas, restaurants, wedding halls, parks and other places of public gathering.

The Chief Minister visited Gulbahar, Nistherabad, Hashtnagri, Qissa Khawani, University Road and other places and reviewed overall arrangements against corona.

Expressing his satisfaction on measures and arrangements of local administration to keep public places close, CM said that provincial government has decided to close these places as a preventive measure against spreading of corona.

He also lauded the role of civil administration, police, Army, Rescue 1122 and health workers in fighting corona virus and said that better team work and coordinated efforts would definitely yield better results.