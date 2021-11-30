UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Decides To Begin Second Phase Of Compulsory Vaccination

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:47 PM

KP Govt decides to begin second phase of compulsory vaccination

In light of the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday decided to begin the second phase of the compulsory Corona vaccination from December 1 to December 3, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :In light of the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday decided to begin the second phase of the compulsory Corona vaccination from December 1 to December 3, 2021.

To make the compulsory vaccination successful and achieve the 100 percent target, the Health Department has sent a special dispatch to all concerned provincial departments, organizations, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to make all necessary arrangements.

In this dispatch the all departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed to take the ownership of the campaign at every level and ensure the fulfillment of their share of responsibility on all aspects.

Under the compulsory vaccination, all citizens of over 12 years of age would be administered two doses of Corona vaccines.

