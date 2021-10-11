KP govt decides to celebrate Ashra-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen with religious fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to celebrate Ashra-e- Rehmat-ul-lil Aalameen (pbuh) and Eid Milad un Nabi with religious fervor across the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. It was also decided in the meeting to organize a Seerat conference at provincial level.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members Kamran Bangash, Zahoor Shakir, Secretary Auqaf Umar Khayyam and other high ups including divisional and deputy commissioners who attended the meeting via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government as per instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would celebrate Ashra-e- Rehmat-ul-lil Aalameen in a befitting manner and celebrations activities would be held at provincial, divisional, district and tehsil level in this regard.

He further said that the provincial government had chalked out a comprehensive plan of the activities to this end.

The chief minister also directed them to involve religious scholars, political leaders and people from different walks of life in those celebration activities.

Mahmood Khan said he will personally oversee all the activities at provincial level whereas the divisional and deputy commissioners will oversee the activities at divisional and district level.

The chief minister said that in those celebrations different aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (saw) and Riyasat-e Madina would be highlighted.