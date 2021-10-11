UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Decides To Celebrate Ashra-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen With Religious Fervor

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

KP govt decides to celebrate Ashra-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen with religious fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to celebrate Ashra-e- Rehmat-ul-lil Aalameen (pbuh) and Eid Milad un Nabi with religious fervor across the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. It was also decided in the meeting to organize a Seerat conference at provincial level.

The meeting was attended by cabinet members Kamran Bangash, Zahoor Shakir, Secretary Auqaf Umar Khayyam and other high ups including divisional and deputy commissioners who attended the meeting via video link.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government as per instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would celebrate Ashra-e- Rehmat-ul-lil Aalameen in a befitting manner and celebrations activities would be held at provincial, divisional, district and tehsil level in this regard.

He further said that the provincial government had chalked out a comprehensive plan of the activities to this end.

The chief minister also directed them to involve religious scholars, political leaders and people from different walks of life in those celebration activities.

Mahmood Khan said he will personally oversee all the activities at provincial level whereas the divisional and deputy commissioners will oversee the activities at divisional and district level.

The chief minister said that in those celebrations different aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (saw) and Riyasat-e Madina would be highlighted.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

51 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

1 hour ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

1 hour ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

2 hours ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.